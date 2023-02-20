SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

The PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa will host the season finale of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on March 18, the league announced on Monday.

As per the organisers, Goa has been chosen for the marquee match due to the available training grounds and infrastructure for the teams.

This season of the ISL has been an exciting one with the fight for the playoffs being closely contested amongst multiple teams.

After Matchweek 21, Mumbai City FC, who lifted the League Shield on Sunday, Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, and Kerala Blasters FC have already qualified for the playoffs while Odisha FC and FC Goa have their fate hanging in the balance as the teams head into the last match of the league stage.

The ISL 2022-23 playoffs will start on March 3.

