SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad beat 10-man Chennaiyin 3-1; remain in second spot

NewsWire
0
0

Hyderabad FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in a Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Hyderabad’s goals came from three different players with Halicharan Narzary (65th minute), Chinglensana Singh (74th) and Borja Herrera (85th) getting themselves on the scoresheet. Petar Sliskovic (78th), on the other hand, scored for Chennaiyin.

Following a keenly-contested goalless first half, which saw Hyderabad holding 52 percent possession compared to Chennaiyin’s 48, both sides resumed their hunt for the opening goal.

Akash Mishra nearly ended Hyderabad’s wait when he found himself right in front of the post in the 53rd minute but his shot was brilliantly blocked by goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and then, four minutes later, Bartholomew Ogbeche hit one straight into Majumder’s gloves.

It was Narzary who broke the deadlock when he smashed the ball from outside the box to put the visitors ahead with a 1-0 lead.

Chennaiyin were reduced to 10 men when defender Ajith Kumar received his second yellow card of the match in the 71st minute.

Chinglensana then doubled the lead for Hyderabad in the 74th minute with a left-footed valley.

Despite being a man down, Chennaiyin kept fighting hard as Sliskovic kept the hosts in the game by scoring their first goal. The Croatian star beautifully headed home Abdenasser El Khayati’s cross.

However, substitute Borja Herrera took the game further away from Chennaiyin when he scored Hyderabad’s third goal a few minutes before the final whistle.

After this win, Hyderbad remained second in the table at 19 points from nine matches, three behind Mumbai City FC (21 points). Chennaiyin were placed seventh with 12 points from eight matches.

Chennaiyin FC will next face NorthEast United FC in an away fixture on December 10.

20221203-210202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zubimendi signs new Real Sociedad contract amid reported interest from Barcelona

    German veteran striker Kruse re-signs, Zenit’s Azmoun joins Bundesliga

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin aim for a league double against Hyderabad

    Bhutia, Jhingan hail SC verdict granting voting rights to eminent footballers