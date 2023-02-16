SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

ISL 2022-23: Karikari shines as Chennaiyin dent Goa’s playoffs hopes with a 2-1 win

NewsWire
0
1

Striker Kwame Karikari scored a brace as Chennaiyin FC hurt FC Goa’s playoffs chances by handing them a 2-1 loss in the Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Thursday.

Karikari opened the scoring for Chennaiyin in the 10th minute before he struck the winner off a penalty in the 73rd minute. Noah Wail Sadaoui netted Goa’s only goal of the match in the 49th minute.

This was Chennaiyin’s second win in a row, while a defeat in a must-win game means FC Goa will now have to rely on others to qualify for the playoffs.

Chennaiyin, coming after a win in their last match, made a confident start and took just 10 minutes to go ahead in the game as Karikari struck the opening goal of the match.

It was Vincy Barretto who set up Karikari from the left after receiving a delightful through pass from Julius Duker. The Ghanaian striker made no mistake from close range and found the back of the net with a crisp finish.

Goa had their moments, including eight corners, but struggled to get past a strong Chennaiyin defence as the Marina Machans went into the break with a goal lead.

The Gaurs fought back just after the resumption as Sadaoui converted an Eduardo Bedia Pelaez pass to strike the equaliser.

While both sides kept pushing hard to get themselves ahead in the game, Chennaiyin were awarded a penalty when their skipper Anirudh Thapa was brought down inside the box by the opposition goalkeeper Dheeraj Moirangthem in the final quarter.

Chennaiyin found themselves in the driver’s seat with a 2-1 lead when Karikari’s powerful spot kick left the keeper stunned. It was Karikari’s second goal of the match and third of the season.

Goa tried their best to level the scores, but Chennaiyin did enough to deny them any opportunity.

Chennaiyin will now return home for their final game of the season on February 24 against NorthEast United FC. Goa, on the other hand, will clash against Bengaluru FC on February 23.

20230216-225602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dortmund beat Copenhagen in UEFA Champions League group stage

    ISL 2021-22: Battle for semis spots heats up as Jamshedpur face...

    Proud of my girls’ fighting spirit, but not results, says coach...

    Benzema late show for Real keeps champions perfect with 3-1 win...