ISL 2022-23: Led by skipper Thapa, Chennaiyin FC stars conduct Marina Beach Cleaning Drive

Chennaiyin FC on Sunday conducted a beach cleaning drive at Marina Beach — to draw attention to keeping the biggest beach in the city as clean as possible; for both humans and every other species to enjoy and coexist.

“Cleaning the beach is a way to give back to the earth in the smallest manner possible. And also help people enjoy cleaner and more hygienic surroundings. I am happy to be a part of this initiative by the club and Apollo Tyres,” club captain Anirudh Thapa was quoted as saying in a release by the franchise.

Chennaiyin have a solid link with Marina Beach, evidenced by the home venue (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) fondly referred to as the Marina Arena, and the team known as Marina Machans by fans.

Besides Thapa, top Chennaiyin stars like Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker and Kwame Karikari also attended the drive alongside the Apollo Tyres Bad Road Buddies – a motorcade that has been headlining the team’s trips from the hotel to the stadium for all their home matches in the season gone by.

Head coach Thomas Brdaric and assistant coach Matko Djarmati were also present.

The players and coaches were divided into six teams, all assigned to collect as much waste as they could in the stipulated half hour. The session ended with a pledge to protect the earth and enable sustainable practices.

Chennaiyin FC are currently gearing up for the upcoming Hero Super Cup 2023 as they begin their campaign on April 11 against NorthEast United FC in Kerala.

