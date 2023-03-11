SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC part ways with head coach Josep Gombau

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Saturday announced that they have decided to part company with head coach Josep Gombau.

The Juggernauts who were eliminated after defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan had finished in sixth position in the standings and reached the playoffs for the first time in their history.

However, the Spaniard who was in his second spell in charge of the club will leave with immediate effect.

“The club has reached this decision based on its ambitions and the standards that have been set for the present and foreseeable future. OFC would like to thank Josep for his contributions in various capacities over the course of his tenure and wishes him the best for the future. Further announcements will be made in due course,” Odisha FC said in a statement.

Odisha FC started the ISL 2022-23 season brightly winning six out of their first ten matches but their form dipped in the second half of the season as they only managed three wins in the remainder of the league season.

They qualified for the playoffs courtesy of Bengaluru FC’s win over FC Goa but fell at the first hurdle when they suffered a 0-2 loss at ATK Mohun Bagan in the knockout match.

The Juggernauts haven’t made any comment on his potential replacement as the team continues to prepare for the Super Cup.

20230311-171203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hungary clinch historic win over England in UEFA Nations League

    No Haaland transfer this winter, says Dortmund CEO

    Manisha Kalyan, Sunil Chhetri named 2021-22 AIFF Footballers of the Year

    Traditional powerhouses set to clash in 76th Santosh Trophy final round