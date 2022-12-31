Mumbai City FC are flying high in the 2022/23 Indian Super League (ISL) season, currently sitting at the top of the table with eight wins, three draws and 0 losses in the league so far.

And Mumbai City forward Greg Stewart said the team’s frontline has developed into a solid unit and that is the reason for the former champion’s success this season.

Mumbai City FC have scored a record-breaking 32 goals in the 11 games this season they have played. The team’s unprecedented attacking approach and prowess can be credited to their front four of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh and Greg Stewart.

They have not only shone as individuals in the final third but as a collective too, they have shown telepathic understanding of each other’s game and movement resulting in mystifying team moves and memorable goals.

The chemistry the formidable forward line has developed can be credited to coach Des Buckingham. He has found a system that brings out the prolific best of the attackers. The Scottish tactician has even found a way to accommodate his most effective attacking assets on the pitch all at the same time resulting in the most ruthless attack in the ISL this season.

Speaking about how coach Buckingham has brought out the best in the attackers, Lallianzuala Chhangte said, “All four of us are constantly working with him during training to understand each other’s movements and natural game styles. We have put a lot of work in with the Coach guiding us to help make better decisions in tough situations, especially in the final third.”

Chhangte won the Golden Boot at the Durand Cup 2022 for his even goals during the Islanders’ run to the final – this was a sign of things to come as his start to this ISL season has been flawless. The Mumbai City FC No. 7, who has five goals and one assist in the league currently, went on to say, “We always look to help each other out on the pitch. Providing each other options off the ball and constantly running into space, because we have faith in each other to make the correct decision.”

Bipin Singh, who has four goals and two assists in 11 games said, ” We communicate well with each other on and off the pitch, in matches or during training. We are always talking to each other about how we move and our natural games, this has really helped us build an understanding. We often even execute certain drills with the Coach after talking to each other. Now we understand when someone is, let’s say, going to make a run to the near post or sit at the edge of the box.”

The Argentine, Jorge Pereyra Diaz who was signed by Mumbai City FC this season from Kerala Blasters currently, sits second in the goal-scoring charts of the ISL. He has scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists in the league so far. The prolific South American forward spoke about why they work so well as an attacking unit.

He said, “All of us have great individual qualities. Four of us have multifaceted skills which make it easier for us to fit into each other’s position when the situation requires it. We can switch positions with ease and complement each other extremely well on the pitch because of it. This made us realize that we can not only create and score goals as individuals but together as a unit, which has allowed us to score so many goals this season.”

He went on to add, “We all are always hungry to create something for the team when on the pitch and that similar mindset has resulted in such great understanding between us, because we are working towards the same end goal it becomes easier to fight together on the pitch.”

Out of the four, arguably Greg Stewart has been the standout performer for the Islanders this season. The Scottish star who won the Hero of the League last season with Jamshedpur FC was signed by Mumbai City FC this season and has firmly established himself as one of the superstars of the ISL.

This season he has scored fourth goals and provided seven assists, making him the most prolific striker of the Mumbai City FC squad.

Talking about their success mantra, Greg said, “We are formidable in attack because we have put the hours in together in training. Now we understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses and are always looking to help each other out in attack.

“We communicate with each other freely and have developed an understanding that has been ever-evolving, even since the Durand Cup. Together we have become a solid unit in attack and in each game our understanding of the others’ natural game has improved making us even more potent in attack,” he was quoted as saying in a release.

Stewart, who was shifted into a midfield role this season by coach Buckingham added, “I am enjoying my new role a lot. It allows me to link up with Jorge, Chhangte and Bipin constantly. I can pick up the ball in midfield and turn knowing that either one of them will be making a run into space. This allows me time and space on the ball in midfield with which I can affect the game. We are always playing to help the other person out in attack which is a testament to how efficient we are in attack.”

