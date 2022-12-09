Midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul said Chennaiyin FC are determined to get back on the winning track when they face NorthEast United FC in a 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) away fixture at the Sarusajai Stadium here on Saturday.

Although Thomas Brdaric’s men are coming into the match after two losses, Edwin said the players are quite positive for the upcoming game.

“We are playing NorthEast United at their ho’e. I’m sure they’ll go all out because they have a new coach and must be motivated. But, at the same time, we have our team philosophy and are sticking together. We all are positive. We want to bring joy back and give our best,” Edwin was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

NorthEast United recently appointed Vincenzo Annese as their new head coach, replacing Marco Balbul. The hosts are languishing at rock bottom on the points table after eight games and have yet to pick up any points this season.

Denying any room for complacency, Brdaric wants his players to be focused while implementing strategies to perfection and says they are here to catch points.

“With a new coach comes new ideas and approaches. But for us, it doesn’t change our preparations. We have to be very focused and implement our ideas.

“We have an important match tomorrow against NorthEast United, a team which has struggled in the past, but we don’t want to underestimate. They have some strengths, and we must ensure they don’t use them. We know our qualities, and we must show them tomorrow in the best possible way,” the head coach concluded.

The recent head-to-head record favours Chennaiyin greatly as they are unbeaten against the Highlanders in the last three seasons, having secured three wins from six games.

20221209-223802