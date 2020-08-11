ISL 7: Nine-member FSDL team reach Goa for inspection

Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS) A nine-member delegation of Indian Super League (ISL) organisers, Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), reached Goa on Tuesday and will be there for the next few days to take stock of the venues and training ground readiness.

It is expected that a final announcement of the single-state venue, where the seventh edition of the ISL is scheduled to be played, will be made by the end of this week.

IANS has reliably learnt that the team will be visiting the three identified playing venues (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Tilak Maidan in Vasco and Bambolim Stadium), about 10 training grounds and have also lined up meetings with the local authorities on their agenda.

Goa and Kerala were shortlisted to host this season’s ISL which is slated to start in the third week of November.

The 10-team ISL will be played in a bio-secure single venue this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strict health and safety measures will be followed by all clubs.

Meanwhile, on Monday all 10 ISL teams submitted their jersey designs to the organisers as per the deadline of August 10, sources said.

The clubs had to send three types of jersey designs (home, away and third kit) by Monday evening. The ISL is set to be part of EA Sports’ FIFA series video game and therefore the clubs had to send their jersey designs by August 10.

-IANS

dm/aak/