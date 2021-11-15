Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor was on Monday named by Hyderabad FC as the club’s captain for the upcoming 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season starting in four days in Goa. Victor, who served as one of the vice-captains in the previous season, will have goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani and striker Bartholomew Ogbeche as his vice-captains — all three forming the on-field leadership group at the club. Kattimani and Ogbeche will be the second and third captains respectively, the club said on its official website.

“We had a really good captain in Aridane Santana last season and it is now my turn. But this will not change who I am and I will still be the same teammate,” said the 33-year-old Victor.

Joao Victor joined Hyderabad FC in the club’s second season in the ISL and was a vital cog in Manolo Marquez’s side that finished fifth in the previous ISL campaign. The midfielder signed a two-year extension till 2023 back in July this year.

The Brazilian star also added that the work of a captain is a lot more than wearing the armband on the field. “Taking this role is about being a leader every day. It is all about how you respect players and how they respect you. They should feel that there is someone to help them no matter what,” he said.

“Even last season, I think I was there supporting the youngsters and the whole team. This season as well, I will try my best to make them comfortable, to give them confidence but also push them when needed,” he added.

Hyderabad FC kick-off their 2021-22 ISL campaign with a clash against southern neighbours Chennaiyin FC on November 23 at the Bambolim Stadium.

–IANS

bsk