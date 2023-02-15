SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

ISL: Bengaluru FC sign striker Ashish Jha on two and a half year deal

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC on Wednesday announced the signing of striker Ashish Jha, who has joined the club on a deal that runs through to the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 23-year-old, who most recently turned out for Sporting Club Bengaluru, on loan from Sreenidi Deccan, has joined the Blues on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

“I’m really pleased to join Bengaluru FC, and believe it is a big step in my career. Everyone knows the history and the success that this club has had over the years and my aim will be to work hard and contribute to the team’s future successes,” said Jha, after completing the formalities on his deal.

The striker, who has 15 goals in 80 games across his professional career, will add to Simon Grayson’s attacking options.

In the hunt for a spot in the playoffs in the Indian Super League, the Blues next face Mumbai City FC at the Kanteerava Stadium, on Wednesday.

20230215-124403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Durand Cup: Bengaluru, Delhi FC in quarters with contrasting wins

    ISL: Mumbai City suffer setback as Jamshedpur claim stunning win

    Merdeka Cup to ‘restart’ again! India may feature, feels AIFF chief

    Premier League: Nketiah makes last-minute winner for Arsenal as Haaland scores...