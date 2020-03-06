ISL: Chennaiyin forward Schembri to retire after final

Fatorda, March 9 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC’s 33-year-old Maltese forward Andre Schembri on Monday announced that he will retire from professional football after the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK FC on Saturday.

The well-travelled former Malta international with 94 caps to his name has decided to call it a day, announcing the same through his official social media pages. He will be aiming to go out on a high, hopefully lifting his first and CFC’s third ISL title.

Schembri has been an integral part of Chennaiyin’s success this season with five goals and three assists to his name going into the final showdown against ATK.

“After 13 years dedicated to professional football overseas, I feel it is the right time to announce my retirement and focus on other aspects of the game,” Schembri said in his statement.

“I am proud to have had such a fantastic journey across Europe and Asia. It is not easy to leave small island like Malta to try and break through professional football,” added the versatile forward who has played club football in Germany, Austria, Hungary, Greece, Cyprus and Portugal before arriving in India this season.

