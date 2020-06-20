ISL: FC Goa rope in Goan talent Sanson Pereira

Panaji, June 20 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Saturday announced the arrival of Sanson Pereira on a two year deal.

A left-back by trade, the 22-year-old joins the Gaurs after impressing all and sundry with his performances for Salgaocar SC in the Goa Pro League.

An FC Goa supporter, Pereira was delighted to see his dream of playing for FC Goa come true. Speaking after putting pen to paper the youngster said: “I am really excited. I am an FC Goa fan and it was always my dream to put on the colours, words can’t describe how it feels to me.

“It is every Goan boys’ dream to play for FC Goa. And now it is a reality. I love their way of playing, I feel that it suits me really well. I want to keep giving my all and become a regular in the team. I want to win everything with FC Goa.”

Speaking on Sanson’s arrival, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, said: “Sanson was a player we had our eye on for the best part of the year. His consistent performances with Salgaocar left us with no doubt that he was a player that could do well at a higher level.

“He’s a player with an ability to endlessly run up and down the wing and is a composed presence on the ball. I’m confident Sanson will adapt well to our style of football and will make a real push to make the left back position his own.

“The club places great importance in nurturing talent across the state. This is part of the club’s larger sustainable vision to develop football in Goa, and give them the opportunity to play at the biggest stage.”

The youngster has been with Salgaocar since getting selected for their U-14 side through a trial at his school. With the Greens, the Nuvem native went on to win the GFA U14 league and the GFA U18 league (twice).

In the 2016/17 season, he helped Salgaocar to the Goa Professional League title in his very first season in the senior team. The next season he helped the club win the Goa Sevens. In 2018/19, he again tasted silverware with the lifting of the Assam Gold Cup.

–IANS

dm/bbh