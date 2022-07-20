Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Wednesday announced the signing of young full-back Manoj Mohammad on a three-year deal, which will keep him with the club till the end of the 2024-25 season.

“I am really happy to sign for this club at this stage of my career,” said Manoj, after penning his contract.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch and I promise to give my best in every training session and in every game,” he added.

A left-back by trait, Manoj is a complete full-back who is effective at both ends of the field. He has gathered loads of experience in the I-League, having started his career with the East Bengal academy as a kid.

He made 16 league appearances for the senior side before joining Mohammedan SC in 2020. He has since been a regular in the first team, and made 29 appearances for the club playing a crucial role in the 2nd place finish in the 2021-22 I-League campaign.

20220720-205205