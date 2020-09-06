ISL: Jamshedpur add defensive solidity with Peter Hartley

Jamshedpur, Sep 6 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC continued its string of signings and announcements under Owen Coyle with the addition of 32-year-old defender Peter Harley.

The Englishman put pen to paper and signed with the club for the Indian Super League 2020-21.

The robust defender comes at the back of a highly successful season with Motherwell FC in the Scottish Premiership. He captained the team to 3rd place in the league, only behind Scottish legacy teams – Celtic and Rangers, thus qualifying Motherwell for the UEFA Europa League 2020-21.

Hartley has played 418 matches in his stellar career since his senior team debut in 2007, keeping 122 clean sheets and scoring 37 goals.

Delighted at joining Jamshedpur, Hartley said, “I’m honored to be given an opportunity to sign for Jamshedpur, a club with ambition to win. I certainly didn’t have to think twice about playing for Owen Coyle, a manager held in high regard. I promise to give 110 per cent every single day in order to bring success and silverware to the Jamshedpur supporters. At every club that I have played for, my goal has always been to add glory to my jersey number till the day I depart.”

Hartley is a Sunderland AFC academy product. The left footed center back was scouted into the Sunderland AFC youth system as a 12-year-old in 2000 and rose-up the ranks with his impressive performances.

He played and trained with the former English Premier League side’s senior team too and made his debut in 2007 versus Leicester City under Roy Keane’s tutelage. He went on a loan spell to Chesterfield FC and then switched to Hartlepool United in 2009, being the most capped player for Hartlepool during his four-year stint as well as the captain for two seasons. Later, the Englishman had stints with Stevenage, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool before joining Motherwell FC.

