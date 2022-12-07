Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday strengthened their attack with the signing of Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, who will be part of the Men of Steel until the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

“We are delighted to welcome Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro who has joined the Men of Steel for the rest of the season,” Jamshedpur FC said in a statement on Twitter.

The club will look to the Brazilian to provide creativity and spark to their attack, which has been struggling for goals upfront. Jamshedpur FC have scored just six goals in eight matches so far this season, as they sit in the tenth spot on the league table with one win in eight matches.

“I’m very happy to join Jamshedpur FC. This is a new challenge and a new beginning for me and I hope I can help the team succeed. The team has welcomed me with open arms and I’m very excited to work with the coach and everyone here,” said Crivellaro.

“I want to say thank you to the fans for the warm welcome and I’m very happy and excited to perform for them on the pitch,” he added.

Crivellaro has been one of the most exciting attacking midfielders to grace the ISL, and has been an integral part of Chennaiyin FC since joining the two-time ISL champions in 2019.

The 33-year-old notched up the highest number of assists (8) during the ISL 2019-20 season and bagged seven goals that included some screamers as Chennaiyin FC reached the final. Crivellaro couldn’t replicate his form the following season, contributing just a goal and assist across seven games.

The Brazilian missed the entire ISL 2021-22 season and didn’t find a place in Chennaiyin FC’s 35-man squad in the ongoing season.

“I’m delighted that we have signed Rafael. It’s easy to see very quickly the qualities that he will bring to us. Rafael is a very talented player. He can link the defence to attack. He is very creative and looks very fit and I’m sure he is going to get plenty of assists for us,” Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd said in a statement.

Jamshedpur FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan in their next challenge in Kolkata, on Thursday. They have suffered a defeat in five straight matches and will be looking to bounce back against the Mariners.

