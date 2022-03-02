ISL matches, casinos at full capacity in Goa, says CM

HEALTH

With the Covid positivity rate down in Goa, the state government will allow Indian Super League matches, casinos and movie halls to function at full capacity soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

He said that the state government’s expert committee for Covid management has already recommended 100 per cent functional capacity in indoor and outdoor activities, which are presently operating at 50 per cent in Goa, adding that a decision on the issue would be taken on Wednesday.

“The expert committee has already recommended that cinema halls, casinos, ISL matches should be allowed to be operational at a full fledged scale, because the positivity rate has dropped and there is need for all activities to start full-fledged,” Sawant told reporters.

“The expert committee has given its decision… By tomorrow a decision will be taken (by the government) to open casinos, theatres and ISL games on a full-fledged basis,” he added.

Goa reported just 20 new Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.91 percent. The total count of active cases in the state is 301.

