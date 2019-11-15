ISL: Mom-to-be offered owner’s box seat after request to carry hot water

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (IANS) A pregnant woman was offered a seat in the owner’s box by Bengaluru FC after she requested the ISL club to carry some water for Saturday’s match against Kerala Blasters in the ongoing Indian Super League to be played at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Meghana Nair, who is 33-weeks pregnant, on Wednesday reached out to Bengaluru FC on Twitter and said: “Hello Bengaluru FC! Is there any possibility that I could permission to carry some hot water from home in a reusable bottle??”

“I’m currently 33 weeks pregnant and I need to stay hydrated also take my medication. It was terribly inconvenient when I came to watch previous matches!!” she added.

To her surprise, the ISL club not only allowed her to carry hot water but also made her viewing experience more comfortable by offering her seats in the owner’s box.

“Hey, Meghana. We love the fact that you’re introducing your little one to the Fortress already! We’d be more than happy to accommodate you in the Owner’s Box for Saturday’s game, where there’s hot water and more. This one’s on us,” Bengaluru FC responded.

Meghana was overwhelmed by this gesture from the club and expressed gratitude by tweeting: “Never expected such a humble gesture!! Thank you so much Bengaluru FC.”

Bengaluru FC are currently placed at the fifth spot in the standings, having six points from four matches.

–IANS

aak/kr