ISL: NorthEast United FC part ways with head coach Marco Balbul

Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC on Thursday confirmed the departure of head coach Marco Balbul, after a disastrous ongoing 2022-23 season.

The NorthEast United FC made the announcement through their social media handles.

“NorthEast United Football Club have parted ways with Head Coach Marco Balbul. The Club would like to wish him the best for his future endeavours,” the club said in a tweet.

Balbul, who was appointed as the head coach of the club ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season, makes his way out of the club after managing just eight matches for his side in this campaign.

While the results didn’t come through for the Highlanders, their campaign was tainted by an injury crisis to several of their players. The Guwahati-based side were unable to collect points, losing all eight of their matches played under the guardianship of Balbul.

The side sits at the bottom of the table after eight matches and have a great distance to cover in their remaining 12 matches, with the season about to cross the midway mark.

