NorthEast United FC have acquired the services of Danish defender Michael Jacobsen ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, the club announced on Thursday.

“A new face in defence! The lean, mean and evergreen Michael Jacobsen, is now a Highlander,” NorthEast United FC said in a tweet.

The defender began his professional career with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and since then has represented top-tier Danish clubs in Europe such as FC Copenhagen, Esbjerg fB.

The centre-back boasts of 72 youth team appearances for the Denmark national team, six appearances for the Denmark senior national team along with 422 club appearances in Europe and Australia. He was also named the Denmark U-17 player of the year in 2002.

Jakobsen has also made appearances in top European competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup, and domestic tournaments such as the Copa Del Rey, and KNVB beker.

After plying his trade with several Danish clubs, the 26-year-old moved to Melbourne City FC from Esbjerg fB in 2016 followed by another move to Adelaide United in 2018.

With a quality resume on the table, the Highlanders will be benefiting from the Dane’s defending skills along with his leadership and experience, forming a vital cog in the backline for the upcoming ISL season.

