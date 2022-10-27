SOUTH ASIA

Islamabad braces for Imran’s long march

A day after former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his much-awaited march on Islamabad which will commence from Lahore on Friday, the capital administration has stepped up preparations to counter the protest and multiple arrest teams have been formed to deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protesters.

Islamabad police officers told Dawn news that the police have started gathering intelligence regarding the preparations made by the PTI for the protest in Islamabad.

According to the intelligence gathered so far, the former ruling party has asked supporters to arrange gas masks, bed sheets, blankets, towels, three pairs of clothes, small-size tents, sling-shots, marbles and batons for the sit-in in Islamabad.

In order to deal with the protest which is likely to reach the federal capital on November 4, at least 13,086 personnel — 4,199 Islamabad police officials, 1,022 from Sindh police, 4,265 FC personnel, and 3,600 Rangers — have been deployed in different areas of the capital, the police officers told Dawn news.

The law enforcers are equipped with 616 teargas guns, 50,050 teargas shells, 611 12-bore guns, 36,700 12-bore rounds, 17 pepper ball guns with 4,000 projectiles, 15,000 spray paints and 2,430 masks. About 374 vehicles have also been arranged for transport purposes, the officers added.

Meanwhile, arrest teams have been formed to tackle the protesters.

An arrest team comprising 43 policemen equipped with teargas and rubber bullets will be deployed at New Margalla Road.

It will also have a prison van and four pick-ups vehicles. Another arrest team comprising 21 policemen along with two pick-up vehicles, a prison van and 100 handcuffs will also be deployed in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station, Dawn reported.

