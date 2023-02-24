Pakistan has presented “irrefutable evidence” to the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan about the presence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror outfit’s hideouts and precise location of its leadership in the war-torn nation.

The evidence was shared during the visit of a high-powered delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to Kabul, The Express Tribune reported.

Contrary to the statement issued by the Afghan government, the visit had only one point agenda focusing on counter terrorism and presence of the TTP sanctuaries on Afghan soil.

It was the first high-level visit from Pakistan since the change of government and particularly after the surge in TTP sponsored terrorist attacks.

There was a shift in Pakistan’s stance on the TTP after the recent spike in terrorist attacks with the country’s civil and military leadership no longer seeking talks with the terror outfit.

Against this backdrop, the Pakistani delegation not only shared what sources said “irrefutable evidence” about the presence of TTP leadership but sought decisive action with “no ifs and buts”, The Express Tribune reported.

What was significant during the visit was that the Pakistani side for the first time confronted the Afghan Taliban leadership with evidence that TTP leadership was freely moving in Afghanistan and importantly with the facilitation of the interim government.

The Afghan side gave a detailed briefing to the Pakistani side and conceded that terrorism was originating from the Afghan soil. The Pakistani delegation was presented with different options and solutions to deal with the problem.

However, the Pakistani side was not satisfied with the presentation and proposals to resolve the TTP issue.

Pakistan then shared evidence and “precise location” of TTP leadership in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban government could not deny the hard facts but failed to mention the same in its official handout, The Express Tribune reported.

