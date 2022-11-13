SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Islamabad court says a tweet cannot incite mutiny in army

A tweet can neither incite mutiny within the armed forces nor can create fear among the masses, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said in an order, local media reported.

IHC Justice Babar Sattar also quashed the FIR against a citizen named Kashif Far­eed for allegedly “defa­ming the armed for­ces” through a controversial tweet, Dawn reported.

The case was registered against Fareed after he allegedly posted a tweet against COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the army, Dawn reported.

The FIR stated that the acc­used committed a crime under sections 500, 501 and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The court, in its order, remarked that a tweet from an “insignificant” Twitter account cannot incite mutiny within the army or the public.

“It is inconceivable how the publication of a tweet from an insignificant Twitter account can cause or incite officers of the military to mutiny or otherwise disregard their duties,” Justice Sattar remarked, Dawn reported.

He added that it was “equally inconceivable” how a tweet could cause fear or alarm among the public, prompting them to commit an offence against the state or people.

