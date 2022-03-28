The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from initiating action against Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly violating the code of conduct during the ongoing campaign for the second phase of the local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported.

Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the electoral body could issue notices over a breach of law, but cannot impose fines or disqualify candidates.

The ECP had earlier issued notices to Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Murad Saeed, and others for allegedly violating the canvassing rules ahead of the polls, set to take place on March 31.

After receiving the ECP notices, Khan and Planning Minister Asad Umar had petitioned the IHC, claiming that since the presidential ordinance last month that amended election laws in the country, public office holders were now allowed to canvass during election campaigns.

On March 18, the IHC had declined to issue an interim order to restrain the ECP from proceeding against Khan and federal ministers and asked the Attorney General of Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan, for assistance in this matter, Dawn reported.

20220328-191203