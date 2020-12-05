Canindia News

Islamabad HC questions govt’s new social media rules

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has raised questions over the new social media rules imposed by the Pakistan government, the media reported on Saturday.

The court on Friday heard a petition filed by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) against the recently approved regulations titled ‘Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2020’, The Express Tribune reported.

The PBC contended that the rules violated rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed his displeasure, saying that if the new rules discouraged criticism, it would “discourage accountability”.

“Criticism is very important for democracy,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) should encourage it instead.

The IHC later issued directions to the PTA to take into account the objections raised by PBC and satisfy the court at the next hearing on December 18.

The government approved the social media rules last month despite criticism from human rights activists and organisations.

One of the new rules requires a social media company’ to remove, suspend or disable access to any online content within 24 hours, and in emergency situations, within six hours, after being intimated by the authority.

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Corrupt officials to be axed, not transferred: Imran

CanIndia New Wire Service

N.Korea passes new laws on foreign culture, tech, telecom

CanIndia New Wire Service

25 Taliban militants killed in raid: Afghan Army

CanIndia New Wire Service

18 dead, 1 rescued in China mine accident

CanIndia New Wire Service

Vivo V20 Pro 5G: Splendid design, impressive dual-selfie camera

CanIndia New Wire Service

Guterres welcomes continuing ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

CanIndia New Wire Service

25,000 residents flee wildfire in southern California

CanIndia New Wire Service

San Francisco to adopt stay-at-home order to contain Covid-19

CanIndia New Wire Service

Family sharing for Apple in-app purchases now available

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested