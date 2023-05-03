SOUTH ASIA

Islamabad HC warns Imran of bail cancellation

NewsWire
0
0

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday warned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khans bail would be cancelled if he failed to appear before it,.

The court, hearing a case of incitement to mutiny against state institutions lodged against the former Prime Minister, expressed displeasure at hiss absence from the courtroom, The Express Tribune reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq inquired regarding the petitioner whereabouts, to which Khan’s counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha stated that he was unable to come to court today and had thus filed an application for exemption.

When the Chief Justice asked further about the application, the counsel clarified that it had been filed.

Justice Farooq remarked that if Khan did not appear before the court in time for the hearing, his interim bail would be dismissed and added that a mockery had been made of the court, The Express Tribune reported.

The court then adjourned the hearing till the PTI chief’s appearance.

The former Prime Minister had moved the IHC to quash the FIR registered against him on the allegations of inciting rebellion in state institutions.

Last week, the high court had granted Khan protective bail till May 3 and Justice Farooq approved his bail against the submission of surety bonds worth 100,000 PKR.

20230503-140804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka to tour Bangladesh for two Tests in May

    Afghanistan: Impact of Taliban regime on India

    Afghan carpet exports to India fall due to closure of air...

    Pakistan at critical moment of recovery following floods: PM