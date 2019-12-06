Islamabad High Court’s 1st female judge sworn in

Islamabad, Dec 13 (IANS) The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) first female judge Lubna Saleem Pervaiz was officially sworn in at a ceremony on Friday.

She took her oath alongside judges Fiaz Anjum Jadran and Ghulam Azam Qambrani. The oath was administered by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Dawn news reported.

She was previously working as deputy general at the Sindh High Court.

The judges have been appointed to IHC by the President for a year, according to a notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

–IANS

ksk/