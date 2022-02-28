WORLD

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Spokesman comments on house-to-house searches

By NewsWire
0
10

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan called the recent house-to-house searches “constructive,” saying that many weapons and ammunition were captured. Also several Daesh fighters, robbers and kidnappers were captured in the so-called clearing operation.

Talking at a press conference in Kabul on Sunday, Islamic Emirate Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said recent house clearings were intended to catch criminals, some of whom were released from prison during the change of government.

According to Mujahid, women were among the Islamic Emirate forces searching homes, and only “suspected areas” were searched, TOLOnews reported.

“Nine kidnappers, six affiliated with Daesh, and 53 robbers were detained,” he added.

Some residents of Kabul said their houses were raided by Islamic Emirate forces.

“They said that the family should remain inside the house — they looked everywhere except one room where women were,” said Ali Yasar, a resident of Kabul.

“On Sunday around 10:30 a.m, they (Islamic Emirate Forces) came. There was a woman among them, they entered the houses and conducted the searches in a good way,” said Mohammad Rafi, a resident of Kabul.

Residents of the capital earlier complained about the house-to-house searching by the Islamic Emirate.

Mujahid said two girls who were chained up at a residence in Kabul were found during the operation. He said that an investigation is underway to find information about the situation.

At the press conference, the Islamic Emirate Spokesman also welcomed the new US license allowing financial activity and called for more restrictions to be lifted and for the expansion of diplomatic efforts.

The Islamic Emirate is against those who are leaving the country with their families “without any excuse,” because Afghans living in camps abroad face severe problems, Mujahid said.

“Based on Islamic values women are not allowed to travel without an accompanying male,” he said, adding that the fate of female students who are studying abroad is being considered in light of this requirement.

When asked about women protestors who are detained, Mujahid said there is no fresh information regarding that and the Attorney General’s Office is investigating the case.

Mujahid, who is also Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, downplayed the recent clashes at Spin Boldak crossing along the Durand Line, calling them a local dispute, saying that the Islamic Emirate is not willing to engage in disputes with the neighbours.

20220228-051002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.