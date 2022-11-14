INDIA

Islamic flag removed from mobile tower

NewsWire
0
0

An Islamic flag hoisted on a mobile tower in Kasia town near Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh was removed after the local people spotted it and informed the police.

According to reports, angry locals who spotted the flag, which was installed parallel to a saffron flag, took to the streets and forced traders to shut shops in protest.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and explained to the people that the flag was an Islamic flag and not the flag of Pakistan after which the protests were called off.

SP Kushinagar, Dhwal Jaiswal, said the flag was removed, and the police hasstarted an inquiry into the incident.

Kasia police station in-charge Asutosh Tiwari said police personnel were maintaining vigil in the area.

20221114-051601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three held by CBI with leopards, tigers’ claws

    WeWork India fixes bug that exposed visitors’ personal information

    Biodiversity Bill referred to Joint Committee of Parliament

    Need to impart education of other religions in madrasas: Maulana Qasmi