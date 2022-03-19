INDIASPORTS

ISL’s eSports final to be held on Sunday

By NewsWire
0
5

The final of the Indian Super League’s eSports tournament, the eISL, will also be held on Sunday, on the same day as the 2021-22 ISL summit clash, and will be telecast live for the first time.

The winner of the eISL final will represent India in the EA SPORTS FIFA22 GLOBAL SERIES (FGS) Playoffs later this year.

“…The eISL final is to be broadcast for the first time on Indian television, Sunday, March 20, 2022, on Star Sports 3. Hero ISL becomes India’s first sports league to have it’s Final and its eSports final to be telecast on the same day,” Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said on Saturday.

With the participation of all 11 ISL clubs in its debut season, the eISL league stage ended on March 13 with SC East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa making it into the playoffs.

The playoffs will be held on Saturday. Thereafter, the two eSports athletes of the winning clubs face each other in an official league qualifying event to determine India’s representative for the global stage.

20220319-205803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NGOs demand K’taka Police to curb ‘politically motivated’ vigilantism

82% eligible population received at least one dose of vaccine

What we did gave good results: S.N. Shrivastava on Red Fort...

K’taka transport corp told to pay Rs 1,000 for failure to...