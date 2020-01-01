Ismaili CIVIC hosts collection drive for local shelters

This year Ismaili CIVIC Day was observed on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Ontario. More than three hundred volunteers gathered to run a collection drive for supplies for local women’s and youth shelters. Over 7,500 items were collected, ranging from toiletries, non-perishable food items, bedding and much more. In a bid to ensure safety given the current global pandemic, volunteers ran a drive-thru drop-off of supplies over two hours across thirteen locations in the region. The items collected were then delivered to local shelters.

The Ismaili CIVIC is an initiative of the Canadian Ismaili Muslim community to demonstrate its longstanding commitment to Canada, improve the quality of life of all citizens, strengthen our deep-rooted ethics of volunteer service, and exemplify Islam’s core values of peace, compassion and care for the vulnerable.

The Ismaili Muslim community in Canada is governed by volunteers under the aegis of His Highness Prince Aga Khan Shia Imami Ismaili Council for Canada, headquartered in Toronto. Local Ismaili Councils are based in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

Over the last 50 years of Ismaili settlement in Canada, the community has sought to contribute to the fabric of Canadian society by involvement in many spheres of public life and through regional programs that demonstrate the ethic of volunteerism and compassion.