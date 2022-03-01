Ismeet Kohli on her bond with Sahil Phull: ‘We get along like a house on fire’

‘Dosti Anokhi’ actress Ismeet Kohli talks about her bond with co-actor Sahil Phull. Ismeet is seen playing the role of Purvi, while Sahil portrays Kaashi in the show.

Talking about her bond with Sahil, Ismeet shares: “I think the fact that we share a good equation in real life is why it translates so effortlessly on screen.”

“I enjoy working with him and he’s a great sport. I hope the viewers keep enjoying our show as much as we are enjoying working on it,” she adds.

‘Dosti anokhi’ is a show that revolves around the bond of friendship between an elderly man Jagannath Mishra (played by Rajendra Gupta) and a young girl, Purvi (essayed by Ismeet Kohli). It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

