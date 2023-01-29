With minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Metrological Department predicted that isolated light rainfall is also likely over Delhi on January 29.

The IMD said that a Western Disturbance is seen as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs along long. It is very likely to move eastwards and high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is very likely on January 29 and 30.

Under its influence, the IMD predicted, “Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on 29 & 30 January, light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh 29th & 30th and over Rajasthan 29th; isolated light rainfall also likely over Delhi on 29th January, 2023.”

The IMD has also predicted a rise in minimum temperatures by 4-6 degree C likely over many parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours and no significant change during subsequent 24 hours and fall by 2-4 degree C thereafter.

“The rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degree C likely over many parts of Madhya Pradesh during next two days and fall by 2-4 degree C thereafter. However, no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over many parts of Maharashtra & Gujarat state during next 24 hours and fall by 2-4 degree C thereafter,” said IMD.

The weather dependent has said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country during next four days.

20230129-130205