The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has condemned the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) long march in Gujranwala, killing one and injuring five people, including PTI Chief Imran Khan, media reports said.

According to details, ISPR issued a statement and condemned the attack on PTI long march, and expressed its condolences to the family of the person reported dead amid the firing, ARY News reported.

The institution prays for the speedy recovery of the PTI leader and all other injured, it said.

Former Prime Minister Khan and few other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

According to reports, the assailant opened fire on Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring five people and killing one.

Ibtisam, who was part of the rally, said he rushed to stop the attacker as soon as he saw him load his gun and point it at the container.

He said the attacker pointed both his hands up in the air after loading his gun. His aim went down after he grabbed his hand.

