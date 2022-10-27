WORLD

Israel approves deal setting maritime boundary with Lebanon

NewsWire
0
0

The Israeli government on Thursday approved a maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon, setting for the first time a border between the two countries, which have been in an official state of war since 1948.

The “historic” agreement would strengthen Israel’s security and economy, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told a government meeting, adding that 17 per cent of the profits from Lebanon’s Qana natural gas field in the disputed area would be shared with the Jewish state, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed a letter approving the deal.

The deal, first announced on October 11, lays out a demarcation line between the two countries in the disputed zone in the eastern Mediterranean, where several natural gas fields are located.

20221027-154405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toney gets first call; no place for Sancho, Rashford in England’s...

    US ‘working closely’ with India on Covid surge

    US lawmakers seek sanctions against Pakistan

    ‘Dig deeper’ in climate talks, says Commonwealth Secretary-General