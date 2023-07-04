Israel has approved the purchase of 25 new F-35 stealth fighter jets from the US, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry added on Sunday that the deal is valued at about $3 billion, which will be financed through the US defence aid package received by Israel.

As part of the original agreement between the US and Israel, the aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin and the engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney have agreed to involve Israel’s defence industries in the production of aircraft components.

The acquisition will bring the number of F-35s operated by the Israeli Air Force to 75, Xinhua news agency reported.

The procurement was approved by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant following the recommendation of military Chief Herzi Halevi, Director General of the Defence Ministry Eyal Zamir, and Commander of the Israeli Air Force Tomer Bar.

Israel was the first country outside the US to acquire the F-35 aircraft. The Israeli Air Force operates a customised version of the plane called “Adir,” which is translated into “Mighty” in Hebrew.

The first nine F-35s in Israel became operational in December 2017, and in May 2018, the first plane was deployed for combat.

