Israel arrests Palestinian suspected of Jerusalem twin bombings

Israeli authorities have announced the arrest of a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out deadly twin bombings in Jerusalem on November 23.

Israeli police and the internal security agency Shin Bet said in a statement that the suspect was arrested six days after the attacks, in which two Israelis were killed and at least 17 others were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspect was identified as Islam Farouh, a 26-year-old man who lives between the West Bank city of Ramallah and the nearby Kufr Aqab neighborhood of Jerusalem. He acted alone and was motivated by ideology inspired by the extremist militant group Islamic State, according to the statement.

The first explosive device went off at a busy bus stop during rush hour at the exit of Jerusalem on November 23. The second bomb exploded 30 minutes later at a bus stop in a settlement neighborhood of the city.

Farouh allegedly planted the devices about an hour before the attacks and used mobile phones to set them off.

Israel’s outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel “will find every terrorist who attacks our citizens and will deal with them to the fullest extent of the law.”

The bombings took place in the midst of months of heightened tensions and violence between Israelis and the Palestinians as well as frequent raids carried out by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank.

