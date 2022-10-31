WORLD

Israel, Bahrain discuss strengthening economic ties

Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Bahrain’s Commerce and Industry Minister Zayed R. Alzayani have discussed ways to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

In a meeting in Jerusalem with the Bahraini Minister, Lieberman highlighted the economic potential in the region and talked about the possibility of building a terrestrial connection from Israel to the Gulf, the Israeli Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

For his part, Alzayani stressed the importance of the economic ties between the two countries, urging the two sides to increase bilateral investments and trade, Xinhua news agency reported.

Leading a large Bahraini delegation, Alzayani is currently in Israel on a five-day business mission, during which he also held meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Economy Minister Orna Barbivay.

