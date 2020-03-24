Israel closes all places of worship amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jerusalem, March 25 (IANS) Israel has ordered closure of all synagogues, mosques and churches across the country amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister’s office and the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

It will only be allowed to pray outdoors with a maximum of 10 people who are at least two meters away from each other, according to the announcement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new emergency regulation has come into effect on Wednesday afternoon, including a ban on moving away from home for more than 100 meters, except for going out for buying medicines and food, receiving medical care and helping people with functional difficulties.

In addition, only two people, at most, may travel together in one car while public transport will be reduced to 25 per cent.

–IANS

rt/