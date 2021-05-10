The Israel government announced that it has completely closed Gaza’s offshore fishing zone following incendiary balloons sent from the Palestinian enclave amid soaring tensions.

Israel’s Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories Ghassan Alian said in a statement that Gaza’s fishing area was closed on Sunday evening “effective immediately and until further announcement”, reports Xinhua news agency

He said that the measure was decided following “a situational security assessment” and as a punitive measure against balloons attached with incendiary materials that have been launched from Gaza into southern Israel during the weekend and on Sunday.

He blamed the Islamic Hamas movement, that controls the coastal enclave, for not stopping the balloons and said the organization will “bear the consequences”.

Israel imposed a similar measure in April, saying it was a response to rocket fire from the coastal enclave.

