WORLD

Israel commemorates fallen soldiers, victims of attacks

NewsWire
0
1

Israel came to a standstill to the sound of sirens at nightfall, marking its annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of attacks.

The memorial pays tribute to soldiers killed during their military service and wars, as well as the civilian victims of attacks, reports Xinhua news agency.

The day, typically observed with national contemplation, will be followed by the country’s 75th anniversary on Tuesday.

However, this year, the commemoration is overshadowed by political turmoil sparked by the far-right government’s plan to overhaul the judicial system, which has triggered weekly mass protests.

Following the sirens, the main ceremony was held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem attended by President Isaac Herzog, Chief of Forces Herzi Halevi, senior military and police officers, and bereaved families.

Addressing the ceremony, Herzog pleaded to “keep this day clean of differences that tear us apart… the Israeli Defense Forces must remain above any controversy”.

The commemoration will continue on Tuesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to speak at Mount Herzl, where the country’s main military cemetery is located.

According to figures issued by the Defence Ministry, 24,213 soldiers, police officers, police wardens, Shin Bet security service agents, and Mossad agents have been killed during their service since 1860.

In addition, 4,255 civilian victims have perished in attacks.

The commemoration comes amid a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence this year.

Since the start of 2023, more than 90 Palestinians — militants and civilians — have been killed by Israeli forces.

Eighteen Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian — all civilians, except for an Israeli paramilitary police officer — have been also killed in attacks by (or suspected to have been carried out by) Palestinians and, in one case, an Israeli Arab.

20230425-104803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flooding deaths in Philippines rise to 44

    6.2 magnitude quake strikes western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

    FAO chief calls on G7 to take steps on food shortages

    Abdullah congratulates Afghan journo for question 11 yrs ago