Israel concludes int’l naval drill: military

By NewsWire
The Israeli military has announced the conclusion of a naval exercise in the Mediterranean Sea joined by Greece, Cyprus, France and the US.

The drill, dubbed as “Noble Dina,” was conducted in waters west of Cyprus, an Israeli military Spokesperson said on Thursday in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The naval forces simulated several scenarios, including naval defense, anti-submarine procedures, search and rescue scenarios and medical aid at sea, according to the statement.

“The exercise dealt with both naval and aerial threats and trained naval and aerial cooperation against submarines,” the statement said.

The goal of the annual “Noble Dina” exercise is to “strengthen the cooperation between the navies involved, strengthen a common operational language and deepen shared operational knowledge,” the Spokesperson added.

