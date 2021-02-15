Israel and Cyprus have inked a deal to allow Israelis and Cypriots who have received Covid vaccine shots to travel between the two countries without quarantine.

The deal was announced by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who arrived in Israel for a one-day visit earlier in the day, Xinhua reported.

“It opens up the possibility of restarting tourism in the near future. Cypriot tourists in Israel and Israeli tourists in Cyprus,” Netanyahu said.

Anastasiades said he was hopeful that travels in accordance with the deal would begin on April 1.

Earlier in February, Israel said it had reached a similar deal with Greece.

–IANS

