The highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a chicken breeding farm in Israel, the 10th bird flu outbreak detected in the country in seven weeks.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the first outbreak was detected on November 22 at a farm in the northeast of the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

The latest outbreak occurred among 21,500 chickens in a coop in the village of Beer Tuvia, where infected birds had been discovered in another coop 350 meters away last week.

Following the detection, the Ministry quarantined all chicken coops within 10 km of the infected coop and instructed the public to purchase poultry meat and eggs only at regulated selling places, avoid buying unmarked and unpackaged eggs and consume the cooked eggs and meat only.

It also called on breeders to keep birds indoors to reduce the risk of infection from wild birds.

