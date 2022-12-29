The highly pathogenic bird flu has been detected in two turkey farms in southern Israel, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

Nearly 7,300 infected turkeys were detected in the village of Hatzor, while another 9,500 in the village of Ein Tzurim, said the Ministry in a statement on Thursday.

In response, the Ministry quarantined all coops within 10 km of the outbreak and instructed the public to buy poultry meat and eggs only at regulated sales places, avoid buying unmarked and unpackaged eggs and consume the meat and eggs only cooked, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also called on breeders to keep birds indoors to reduce the risk of infection from wild birds.

Over recent weeks, five outbreaks of H5N1 influenza in chicken and turkey farms have been detected in northern and central Israel.

