HEALTHWORLD

Israel detects bird flu at turkey farm

NewsWire
0
0

The highly pathogenic bird flu, avian influenza, has been detected in a turkey farm in western Israel, the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a statement.

Following the detection, the Ministry on Monday quarantined all chicken coops within 10 kilometre of the infected coop, located near the village of Beit Herut in the Hefer Valley.

The Ministry also urged the general public to purchase eggs only at regulated sales and marketing places, and to buy only labelled and packaged ones, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry also called on breeders to keep birds indoors to reduce the risk of infection from wild birds.

A previous case of bird flu was detected last week in a turkey coop in northeastern Israel. No epidemiological linkage was found between the two events, according to the Ministry.

20221129-043002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Transgenders adopt a childcare centre in MP

    New ‘on demand’ contraceptive pill a promising candidate

    Study shows SARS-CoV-2 invaded cells in penis, testicles of monkeys

    Thailand raises Covid alert level amid rising new infections