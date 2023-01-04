HEALTHWORLD

Israel detects bird flu outbreaks at 2 more turkey farms

Israel said that it has detected pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza outbreaks at two more turkey farms in the country.

The first outbreak occurred among 25,000 turkeys in three coop structures at a farm in the village of Magal near the barrier wall built by Israel in the occupied West Bank, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in a statement.

A second outbreak was detected among 25,000 turkeys for breeding in three coop structures in the southern village of Be’er Tuvia, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

With the latest two turkey farms, bird flu outbreaks have been reported in nine poultry farms throughout Israel in recent weeks.

The Ministry called on breeders to keep birds indoors to reduce the risk of infection from wild birds and quarantined all coops within 10 km of the latest two outbreaks.

It also instructed the general public to buy poultry meat and eggs only at regulated selling sites, avoid buying unmarked and unpackaged eggs, and consume the cooked meat and eggs only.

