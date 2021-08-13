The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which announced a cash reward for giving any information about the suspects in connection with the blast near the Israel Embassy in India is still waiting for any input.

The NIA on June 15 had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who offered information which could lead to the identification and arrest of individuals suspected to be involved in the Israel Embassy attack.

The NIA had also released the CCTV footage of two people who are suspected to be planters of the bomb. They are seen walking on the road with their faces covered.

The central agency asked people to submit tips at its official website and phone numbers.

An NIA source told IANS, “Till date we have not received any input on the two suspects, who are suspected to be behind the attack near the Israel Embassy in Delhi.

When pressed further, the source said, “We had questioned few students from Jammu and Kashmir but their role was not ascertained in connection with the probe. So we had to let them go.”

A low-intensity bomb blast had occurred on January 29 near the Israel Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, less than 2 km from the Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was on, sending the security establishments into a tizzy.

The Beating Retreat ceremony was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

The anti-terror probe agency had taken over the case on February 2 this year. The blast had shattered the windscreens of three parked cars, and had coincided with the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

–IANS

aks/dpb