Israel firm to provide F-16 simulators to Polish Air Force

NewsWire
Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems signed a $36-million contract to supply four F-16 mission simulators to the Polish Air Force, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The simulators, which feature a 360-degree display system and provide an immersive real-flight experience, will be used to train pilots in various skills, including basic familiarity with the aircraft and advanced combat flight competencies, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The contract will be carried out over the course of 28 months.

According to Elbit, the training and simulation technologies provide “the future simulation infrastructure of the Polish Air Force” and allow connectivity to other training devices for live or virtual training.

