Israel has foiled an attempt by several Lebanese people to damage the border fence between the two countries, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

“Multiple suspects approached the northern security fence with Lebanon in a sabotage attempt,” said the IDF in a statement on Wednesday, which was published online along with a video clip showing a group of suspects approaching the fence before an explosion was heard.

The IDF added that it took action to keep the suspects away from the fence, adding the identity of the suspects remains unknown, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon’s Elnashra news website reported on Wednesday that an Israeli drone attacked Hezbollah members as they were setting up a watch tower on the outskirts of Lebanon’s southern border town of Yarine, injuring three of them.

