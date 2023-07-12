INDIA

Israel foils attempt to damage border fence with Lebanon

NewsWire
0
0

Israel has foiled an attempt by several Lebanese people to damage the border fence between the two countries, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

“Multiple suspects approached the northern security fence with Lebanon in a sabotage attempt,” said the IDF in a statement on Wednesday, which was published online along with a video clip showing a group of suspects approaching the fence before an explosion was heard.

The IDF added that it took action to keep the suspects away from the fence, adding the identity of the suspects remains unknown, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon’s Elnashra news website reported on Wednesday that an Israeli drone attacked Hezbollah members as they were setting up a watch tower on the outskirts of Lebanon’s southern border town of Yarine, injuring three of them.

2023071238294

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCP split: Rahul meets Shard Pawar, extends support

    Dhawan named captain for India’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa,...

    GIGABYTE unveils new AMD motherboard lineup with premium performance

    UNIFIL in contact with Lebanon, Israel over Hezbollah tents in disputed...